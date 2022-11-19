CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of CSG Systems International worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,857.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the second quarter worth $122,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the first quarter worth $212,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 48.7% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

CSGS stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $66.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.87.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

