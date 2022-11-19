Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Performance
CULP stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.21. Culp has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Culp had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Culp will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
