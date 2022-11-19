Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Performance

CULP stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.21. Culp has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Culp had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Culp will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Culp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Culp during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Culp in the first quarter worth about $112,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 25.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 175,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 35,012 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.