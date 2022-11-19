Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $247.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group to $247.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $244.63.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $250.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $254.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.18.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,214 shares of company stock valued at $27,154,095. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 14.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

