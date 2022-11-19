CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.20) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.25). The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBAY. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $284.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 157.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 379,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 232,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 165.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 186,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,665,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 108,020 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 43.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,615,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,631 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.