DA Davidson Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canaan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Canaan’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Canaan’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Canaan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAN opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $515.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. Canaan has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $246.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.30 million. Canaan had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 37.93%.

Institutional Trading of Canaan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Canaan by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 795,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 115,691 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

