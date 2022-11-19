Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $5.14

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $4.90. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 1,646 shares trading hands.

Separately, Mizuho cut their price target on Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $223.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 72.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth $97,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

