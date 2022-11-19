Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 51.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $147.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.25.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

