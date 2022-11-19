Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Down 7.2% in October

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DWSN opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. Dawson Geophysical has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dawson Geophysical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dawson Geophysical in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,010,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 91,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Featured Stories

