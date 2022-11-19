Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €50.00 ($51.55) to €55.00 ($56.70) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €61.00 ($62.89) to €62.00 ($63.92) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($68.04) to €71.30 ($73.51) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €65.00 ($67.01) to €64.00 ($65.98) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.33.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $146.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

