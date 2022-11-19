Desjardins Trims Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Target Price to C$5.00

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on DLHTF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DLHTF stock opened at 2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 2.09. Dialogue Health Technologies has a one year low of 2.07 and a one year high of 4.75.

Dialogue Health Technologies Company Profile

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

