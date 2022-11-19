Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $128.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BX. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $91.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,293,871 shares of company stock worth $210,016,852. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.