Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Target (NYSE:TGT) to Hold

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $144.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $183.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.
Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Target has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
