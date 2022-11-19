Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Target (NYSE:TGT) to Hold

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $144.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $183.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Target has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

