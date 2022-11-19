Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,631 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Devon Energy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

NYSE:DVN opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

