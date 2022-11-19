Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($51.70) to GBX 4,550 ($53.47) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($38.78) to GBX 3,350 ($39.37) in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($50.53) to GBX 4,500 ($52.88) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo Trading Up 1.2 %

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo stock opened at $177.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.61.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.