Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) PT Lowered to C$6.75

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$6.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CARE stock opened at C$3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$213.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$2.17 and a 52 week high of C$8.85.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

