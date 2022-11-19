Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Cowen dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $110.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.07.

In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

