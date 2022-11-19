Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) PT Lowered to GBX 260 at Royal Bank of Canada

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.17) to GBX 260 ($3.06) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.13) to GBX 259 ($3.04) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.27) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($2.94) to GBX 240 ($2.82) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.70) to GBX 220 ($2.59) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.70) to GBX 225 ($2.64) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 253.38 ($2.98).

DLG opened at GBX 217.60 ($2.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 199.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 219.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. The company has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,088.00. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 171.70 ($2.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 313.70 ($3.69).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

