Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 950

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,175 ($13.81) to GBX 950 ($11.16) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRXGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 990 ($11.63) to GBX 1,010 ($11.87) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Drax Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($11.87) to GBX 1,020 ($11.99) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Drax Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 591 ($6.94) to GBX 616 ($7.24) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Drax Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $840.60.

Drax Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS DRXGF opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

