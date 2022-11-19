Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Position Raised by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Dropbox by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,767,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,011,000 after buying an additional 65,785 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,342,000 after purchasing an additional 113,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,451,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000,000 after purchasing an additional 115,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 7.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,920,000 after acquiring an additional 128,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.28 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,055,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,337,663.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 525,260 shares of company stock worth $11,135,032. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

