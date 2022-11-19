Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Dundee Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DDEJF opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.22, a current ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. Dundee has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $84.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.75.
About Dundee
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dundee (DDEJF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.