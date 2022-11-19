Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDEJF opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.22, a current ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. Dundee has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $84.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

