Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 983 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 66.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.21.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 7.73. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

