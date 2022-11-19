Edison Inv. Res Weighs in on Immix Biopharma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMMX)

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Immix Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Immix Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Get Immix Biopharma alerts:

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Immix Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Immix Biopharma Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of Immix Biopharma stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. Immix Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $8.68.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immix Biopharma by 106.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 54,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Immix Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.