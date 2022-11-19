Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 399 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after acquiring an additional 145,278 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $2,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.11 and its 200-day moving average is $127.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,079,923.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,033 shares of company stock worth $3,384,127. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

