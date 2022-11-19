Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.86) Per Share

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Eliem Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will earn ($1.86) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.05). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eliem Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eliem Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eliem Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Eliem Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of Eliem Therapeutics

NASDAQ ELYM opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.28. Eliem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26,069 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 40,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

About Eliem Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.