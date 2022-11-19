EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Acquires £507.60 in Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) insider Peter Southby acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,880 ($22.09) per share, for a total transaction of £507.60 ($596.47).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EMIS Group alerts:

On Friday, August 19th, Peter Southby acquired 8 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,874 ($22.02) per share, for a total transaction of £149.92 ($176.17).

EMIS Group Stock Performance

EMIS opened at GBX 1,874 ($22.02) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,877.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,747.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,259.09. EMIS Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,116 ($13.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,918 ($22.54).

EMIS Group Announces Dividend

EMIS Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a GBX 17.60 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

(Get Rating)

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMIS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMIS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.