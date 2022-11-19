Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Encompass Health worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EHC. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

