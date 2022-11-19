Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,294 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of Entergy worth $45,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,312,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.58.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

