Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 526.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 32.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.31.

Equifax Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $200.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.82. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

