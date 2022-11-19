Equillium, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.54) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equillium in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.93). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equillium’s current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Equillium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Equillium stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Equillium has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $5.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equillium by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

