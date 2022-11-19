Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Sells $32,934.50 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Equinix Stock Up 1.2 %

Equinix stock opened at $647.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $853.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $583.04 and a 200-day moving average of $637.08.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 28.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 6.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

