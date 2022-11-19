Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ferroglobe PLC’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Ferroglobe in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ferroglobe Stock Up 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $4.76 on Thursday. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $891.61 million, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 15.0% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,957,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,449,000 after buying an additional 645,540 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,696,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,797,000 after purchasing an additional 317,275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,459,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 57,908 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,334,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 704,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,065,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 551,300 shares during the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Further Reading

