Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sema4 in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.91). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sema4’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sema4’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMFR. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Sema4 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sema4 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.08.

Shares of Sema4 stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $234.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.96. Sema4 has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sema4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sema4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sema4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sema4 by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sema4 by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

