Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.32). The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $15.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 330.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 90,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

