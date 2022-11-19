Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.06) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.92). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aerovate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.04) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 6.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $439.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.49. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 164.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $56,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $56,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $35,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $25,341.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,564 shares of company stock worth $1,052,353 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.