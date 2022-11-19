Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cullinan Oncology, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cullinan Oncology in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.86) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.98). The consensus estimate for Cullinan Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. Cullinan Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $20.01.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the third quarter valued at $538,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 24.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 224,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

