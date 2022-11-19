Evercore ISI Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $140.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.14.

WMT stock opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.41. The company has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock valued at $643,252,431. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

