Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AQUA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

