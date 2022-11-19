Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
AQUA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.
Evoqua Water Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $49.38.
Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.
