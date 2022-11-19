Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MKC. Barclays reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $83.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,812,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,707,000 after purchasing an additional 321,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,435,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,441,000 after acquiring an additional 65,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after acquiring an additional 564,889 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,730,000 after acquiring an additional 737,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,458,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

