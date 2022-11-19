Experian (LON:EXPN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,250 ($38.19) to GBX 3,200 ($37.60) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,827 ($33.22) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,095.40 ($36.37).

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Price Performance

Shares of LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,889 ($33.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £26.61 billion and a PE ratio of 2,751.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 2,242 ($26.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,689 ($43.35). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,722.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,670.11.

Experian Cuts Dividend

Experian Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Experian’s payout ratio is 4,190.48%.

(Get Rating)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.