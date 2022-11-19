Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,865,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,905,000 after buying an additional 49,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,088,000 after purchasing an additional 60,343 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,636,000 after purchasing an additional 98,906 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,123,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 558,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $102.08 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.55.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPO shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $55,320.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,155.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,155.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.