Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $12.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Exscientia traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 1165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth $858,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,102,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,898,000 after buying an additional 241,700 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 288,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,943,000 after buying an additional 110,890 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,427,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after buying an additional 35,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $780.08 million and a PE ratio of -3.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a current ratio of 9.08.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($13.61) by $13.32. The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 405.81%. Analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

