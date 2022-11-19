Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fairfax India Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:FIH.U opened at C$11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 192.00. Fairfax India has a 52-week low of C$9.25 and a 52-week high of C$13.18.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

