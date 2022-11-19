Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Fairfax India Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of TSE:FIH.U opened at C$11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 192.00. Fairfax India has a 52-week low of C$9.25 and a 52-week high of C$13.18.
