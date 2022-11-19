Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Receives $15.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FENC shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 8th.

FENC opened at $8.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.12 million and a P/E ratio of -10.46. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,418,000. DG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

