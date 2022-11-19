Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 9,718 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 99,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PHD stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $12.21.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.