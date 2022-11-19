Fiera Capital Corp Buys Shares of 20,950 Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.08% of Sprott as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sprott by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sprott by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of SII stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $948.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.08. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

About Sprott

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

