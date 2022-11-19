Fiera Capital Corp Has $546,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,897,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $745,540,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,452,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,022,132,000 after buying an additional 514,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $91.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average of $103.70. The stock has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

