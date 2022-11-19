Fiera Capital Corp Has $570,000 Stock Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

HLMN stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 764.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

