Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $129.04 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.24 and a 200-day moving average of $136.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.