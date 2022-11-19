Fiera Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 709,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,552,000 after buying an additional 75,045 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 295.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 214,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 160,096 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 37.3% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.2% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

