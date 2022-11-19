Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 3,911 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 173.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MFC shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

NYSE:MFC opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.